Xbox Hosting Week-Long Summer Games Fest Demo Event this Month

For the past year, The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley has worked alongside Valve to host multiple Steam Game Festivals, where dozens of indie developers showcase early slices of their upcoming projects for free on a limited time basis.

Now, as part of Keighley’s ongoing Summer Game Fest, Microsoft will be running a similar event known as the Summer Games Fest Demo Event later this month. From July 21-27, Xbox One owners will be able to check out over sixty free demos for numerous upcoming indie games, including the likes of Cris Tales, Destroy All Humans, Haven, Hellpoint and Skatebird, with the full list coming shortly before the kickoff date.

