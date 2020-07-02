Biped Now Available on the Nintendo Switch

Biped has been available on the PS4 and Steam since March, and now this unique puzzle-platformer has been released on the Nintendo Switch’s eShop. The game won Indiecade Europe’s 2019 Audience Choice award and the Switch version has been optimized with the platform’s Joy-Cons in mind for co-op play. Your goal is to guide two robots around to save the earth and has diverse areas, like forests and valleys to explore and play through.

There’s a collect-a-thon aspect to it as well with treasures and cashing out to change up your look. The game’s art style is gorgeous and full of life and color – which stands out nicely in a game where you’re playing as robots. Early birds on Switch can enjoy a 15% discount, and the game is also on sale on its other platforms as well.