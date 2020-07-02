Co-op Space Physics Game Heavenly Bodies Headed to PS5, PS4 Next Year

Exploring zero gravity environments in video games have frequently been uniquely memorable experiences, as the likes of Dead Space and Observation have turned simple game mechanics on their heads by removing gravity.

For the past few years, the two person team at 2pt Interactive have been creating a two person co-op adventure called Heavenly Bodies, where two cosmonauts attempt to repair a broken spaceship while the player has to deal with individual limb controls and zero gravity. Originally set to launch on PC next year, Heavenly Bodies will also be making its way to PS5 and PS4 in 2021 as well, with the brief teaser below providing a glimpse of the floating and puzzle-solving that awaits you and a space-faring friend.