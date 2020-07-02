Codemasters Releases Features Trailer for F1 2020

With Formula One officially starting this weekend, Codemasters’ F1 2020 isn’t too far behind. There have been some important additions to the game this year, and Codemasters has simplified everything into one cohesive trailer. The Features Trailer for F1 2020 touches on a deeper F2 integration, split screen racing, the simplified ERS system, and much more. Also, F1 2020 will include a Podium Pass, much like a season pass in a game. Purchasing this VIP upgrade will allow players to unlock even more customization options in the game. F1 2020 launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on July 10. Check out the trailer below.