Zion Williamson and Kobe Bryant Named Last Two Cover Athletes for NBA 2K21

While 2K had announced the current generation cover athlete being Portland Trailblazers Damian Lillard, there were two versions left to go. One might have been a dead giveaway and it goes along with the idea of being the next generational player covering the next generation of consoles. New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson will dawn the cover of the next generation NBA 2K21. Williamson was shown off in the PlayStation 5 gameplay reveal.

The last cover athlete defines the word “Legend.” The late Kobe Bryant will be dawning the cover of the Mamba Forever Edition of NBA 2K21. Bryant passed in a tragic helicopter crash earlier this year, along with his daughter and others. This version replaces the Legend Edition of the game. NBA 2K21 will feature MyTEAM Cross-Progression and a Shared VC Wallet within the same console family. This means PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X will allow transformation. The Mamba Forever Edition will grant access to NBA 2K21 on both current and next generation consoles as long as they remain in the same family.

“Each of our cover athletes represent different eras of the game of basketball – Damian Lillard dominates the court today, Zion Williamson is a standard bearer for the next generation of NBA superstar and what more could be said about Kobe?,” stated Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing at NBA 2K. “Three athletes representing the current, future and storied history of the game. Today’s exciting announcement is just the first of many for NBA 2K21; it’s going to be a huge year for basketball fans and NBA 2K gamers.”

The standard edition of NBA 2K21 on current generation consoles will retail for $59.99. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of NBA 2K21 will retail for $69.99. The Mamba Forever Edition will be available for both generations for $99.99. NBA 2K21 will release on September 4 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia while the next generation versions will coincide with the system launches.