Captain America Jumps Into the Fortnite Battleground Today

Fortnite and Marvel’s Avengers are crossing-over again, and this time it’s Captain America who’s joining the fray. This isn’t anything like the Thanos game mode that players enjoyed back in 2018, though. The Cap is only joining as a special avatar outfit this time, meaning that there are no special abilities that come with playing as The First Avenger. As an outfit, Captain America comes with three additional items: his vibranium shield, a proto-adamantium pickaxe and the “grand salute” emote. Players can actually choose to use either wear the shield as a backpack or wield it instead of the pickaxe. So despite having no extra abilities, one can still enjoy playing as the iconic hero.

Armed with his indestructible shield and iron will, Super-Soldier Captain America will take on any obstacle thrown his way. Grab the Captain America Outfit now! pic.twitter.com/VPHtKhtsqO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 3, 2020