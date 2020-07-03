Dirt 5 Packs Off-Road Power with Variety of Cars

Deep Silver has released information about the variety of rides awaiting racers in the upcoming Dirt 5. Along with some classics that will return, fans can expect to see brand new additions to the line up. The diverse list will give players a variety of gear to tear into all kinds of terrain.

The Car classes include cross raid for tough terrain, rock bouncers with amazing suspension, rally cross, formula off road, classic rally, 80s rally, sprint cars and more. Producer Stuart Boyd remarks that, “variety is a massive part of our vision for DIRT 5, and we’ve made sure that this is represented in the game’s car classes and roster.” Dirt 5 skids onto Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 9, with a next-gen release in 2021.