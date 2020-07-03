Fanatec Named Official Wheel Partner for NASCAR Heat 5

NASCAR Heat 5 will launch in just under a week as its esports presence grows larger. The eNASCAR Heat Pro League will be in full force as it has partnered up with a major wheel manufacturer for the series. Fanatec will be the wheel partner for the game and the league. Fanatec has also launched a new wheel with the ClubSport Steering Wheel NASCAR. This wheel has a 350mm diameter sturdy aluminum structure, and genuine Alcantara grip. The wheels will also support button customization with an assortment of clusters, shifter paddles, and is fully compatible with the Fanatec ecosystem.

Thomas Jackermeier, CEO of Fanatec, said, “NASCAR is without a doubt one of the greatest and most spectacular racing series on the planet, and we are proud to work with Motorsport Games to make the virtual experience even more realistic. Fanatec will support the eNASCAR Heat Pro League with our NASCAR-licensed products for many years to come.”

Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games, said, “Fanatec is a perfect partner for NASCAR Heat and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League. The level of authenticity and realism that Fanatec brings to its products will further engross our players into the world of NASCAR. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

NASCAR Heat 5 will be available on July 7 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The esports championship sees the best 28 NASCAR Heat drivers representing real-life NASCAR race teams as they complete for a prize pool of over $200,000.