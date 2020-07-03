Horizon: Zero Dawn Lands on Steam, Epic Store Next Month

Back in March, Guerilla Games confirmed that their latest new IP would finally be making its way onto PC at some point this summer, after being a PS4 exclusive since it launched in 2017.

Now, the Complete Edition of Horizon Zero has a release date on PC of August 7 with simultaneous launches on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Priced at $50, the Complete Edition includes both the base game and the Frozen Wilds DLC, along with several other in-game items and a digital artbook. The trailer below details a number of new enhancements that are arriving alongside the PC version, including ultra-wide resolution support, an uncapped framerate, improved reflections and dynamic foliage. With a PS5 sequel having just been announced for release next year, now is a great time for PC players to check out the acclaimed post-post apocalyptic open world game.

