MangaGamer Announces Steam Prison Expansion

Steam Prison was officially released in English by MangaGamer in early 2019. It proved to be quite an enthralling otome title. At the time, Fin was an un-romanceable side character.

That’s finally changing with the newly-announced expansion. The “Fin Route” expansion lets players finally get to know Fin better.

The Steam Prison Fin Route also includes additional interactions with the rest of the cast. It will be coming “soon” to PC on MangaGamer’s site and Steam. Presumably, both versions should be identical.