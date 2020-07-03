Tears of Avia Introduces its Cast

The upcoming turn-based strategy RPG, Tears of Avia, has unveiled its cast of different class characters. The title promises hundreds of unique skill combinations in classic offensive and defensive capabilities. Each character represents a unique class. Kai is the warrior that possess the strong heart and iron resolve. Reina is the grounded ranger that is adaptable. Iris is the master of magic and the quintessential Mage. Raul is the plucky Brawler looking to fulfill his destiny. Finally, Momoko is the selfless and caring priest. Tears of Avia releases this Summer on PC and Xbox One.