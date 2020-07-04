Chill Out with Paper Mario: The Origami King’s Cafe Music

With not long to go until the release of the latest in the Paper Mario series, Nintendo has shared a taste of some more music. This time it’s a very laid back cafe theme, with Mario and some other familiar enemies taking a breather. Although it’s entirely possible their drinks are made of paper, they don’t seem to mind too much. It will be interesting to see how this area plays a role in the full title, or if it really is just a place to take a rest.

Paper Mario: The Origami King launches on July 17. Check out the cafe theme teaser below: