Clash Force Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Clash Force first hit Steam a few years ago, and offered up a well-crafted NES-inspired side-scrolling action-adventure with a slight twist. You not only had three characters to choose from (although they play the same, so it’s just cosmetic), but the game’s power-up system was more akin to a shoot-em-up. You can power-up your character constantly, but getting hit knocks your power-up down a level. This leads to a nice risk/reward mechanic where you can choose to avoid some enemies to try and avoid taking a hit – but may wind up not grabbing a power-up as a result and that power-up could help you avoid many future hits.

It’s a forgiving side-scroller too, with three hits and health kits throughout stages and offers up a great blend of Mega Man and Contra with precision platforming being in the mix too alongside some run and gun action.¬†Clash Force is available now on the Switch eShop for an early bird price of $3.99 (down from $4.99) or you can get it on Steam for $0.99 on its own or as part of a bundle with Spicy Games’ other game Polyroll for around $3.