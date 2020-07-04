Clash Force Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Clash Force first hit Steam a few years ago, and offered up a well-crafted NES-inspired side-scrolling action-adventure with a slight twist. You not only had three characters to choose from (although they play the same, so it’s just cosmetic), but the game’s power-up system was more akin to a shoot-em-up. You can power-up your character constantly, but getting hit knocks your power-up down a level. This leads to a nice risk/reward mechanic where you can choose to avoid some enemies to try and avoid taking a hit – but may wind up not grabbing a power-up as a result and that power-up could help you avoid many future hits.

It’s a forgiving side-scroller too, with three hits and health kits throughout stages and offers up a great blend of Mega Man and Contra with precision platforming being in the mix too alongside some run and gun action. Clash Force is available now on the Switch eShop for an early bird price of $3.99 (down from $4.99) or you can get it on Steam for $0.99 on its own or as part of a bundle with Spicy Games’ other game Polyroll for around $3.