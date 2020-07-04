Studio Élan Unveils Latest Girls Love Visual Novel Please Be Happy

Studio Élan is well known for their visual novels with a heavy emphasis on love between women. The latest upcoming title is aiming to release this year known as Please Be Happy. The story follows a young fox girl named Miho who is out to find a traveler who helped her many years ago. Players can find four different endings along their way, and experience a brand new story from these popular visual novel creators.

Please Be Happy is planning to launch sometime this year for Switch and PC. Check out the announcement trailer below: