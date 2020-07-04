Studio Élan Unveils Latest Girls Love Visual Novel Please Be Happy

Studio Élan is well known for their visual novels with a heavy emphasis on love between women. The latest upcoming title is aiming to release this year known as Please Be Happy. The story follows a young fox girl named Miho who is out to find a traveler who helped her many years ago. Players can find four different endings along their way, and experience a brand new story from these popular visual novel creators.
Please Be Happy is planning to launch sometime this year for Switch and PC. Check out the announcement trailer below:
[ANNOUNCEMENT]
It's time for a new story.
Please Be Happy is a new girls' love visual novel being developed by Studio Élan, releasing in 2020 for PC and Nintendo Switch.https://t.co/Kc7EVpCmpS
Wishlist now: https://t.co/MYuL4aPNjohttps://t.co/Ia8Z4muNty#PleaseBeHappyVN pic.twitter.com/syPZQObKxN
— Studio Élan ⚢ (@vnstudioelan) July 4, 2020