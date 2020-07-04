Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun Exceeds 1 Million Sales, Free DLC Coming

For a series that was dormant in the west for years until just recently, Taiko no Tatsujin managed to see great success worldwide on Switch. With the announcement that the title has garnered over 1 million sales both digital and physical, the celebration of such an achievement has lead to 10 free songs that will be available next week. The music are all from iconic Bandai Namco series such as Tekken, Tales of the Abyss and Mr. Driller DrillLand. All 10 of these songs will be available next week on July 9, so be sure to pick them up and enjoy 10 freebies in celebration to loving such a fantastic rhythm title.