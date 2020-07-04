Windbound Devs Share Extensive First Look Gameplay

Windbound is an upcoming survival adventure title about a young girl sailing between islands to uncover a slew of mysteries. While we’ve had a few trailers here and there, the devs sat down and have given us an extensive 20 minute look at some early gameplay complete with an informational voice over. Anyone who has been looking forward to, or wants to check it out for the first time, can get a great look at the title planning to launch next month.

Windbound is planning on releasing for Xbox One and PC on August 28 with a Switch version in the works. Check out the gameplay video below: