HyperX Announces Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Keyboard Line

HyperX is expanding on its Alloy keyboards and has announced the Alloy Elite 2. The new keyboard includes media keys and a large volume wheel for easy access for gamers and streamers. The Alloy Elite 2 is fully ready for everything ranging from video editing to watching movies. It is based on the original Alloy Elite design that features a durable, solid steel frame and RGB lighting. Users can customize the lighting and keys via the HyperX NGENUITY software and save up to three profiles with the on-board memory. The Alloy Elite 2 will include the HyperX red linear mechanical switches that promise an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch.

The Alloy Elite 2 will include the pudding keycaps with a translucent dual-layer style and the signature HyperX font to enhance LED and RGB. Players can expect a USB 2.0 pass-through, 100% anti-ghosting and N-Key rollover functionalities. It is compatible with PS4, Xbox One and PC. The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available through the HyperX Online Shop for $129.99.