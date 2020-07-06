Neamedia Releases Bomberman Collectible Figurines

Bomberman has been around for a couple of decades and while he isn’t the most classic of characters, he’s definitely earned a spot among the greats. Starting today, fans can purchase collectible figurines from Neamedia in the same style as Pac-Man‘s release last month.

The adorable bomb-throwing protagonist comes in a few variations. There are large versions of him in his signature ensemble as well as an all white and all black. There are also smaller figurines of him for more charming displays. Use the classic one to update your shelf or desk decoration or the solid colors for a modern touch to gaming areas.

Have a look at them all below and visit the Neamedia store for even more details.