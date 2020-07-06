Rian Johnson Directs Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Trailer

Pokémon GO Fest 2020 is soon approaching! Currently, players can already partake in some live research missions leading up to the big weekend. And in celebration of the upcoming event, Rian Johnson has directed a trailer to get everyone excited.

Director Rian Johnson is known for some big films such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out but he’s also a huge Pokémon fan. In the video there’s a reoccurring theme of peeling and tearing back an image to reveal Pokémon. Since this is the first Pokémon GO Fest to take place entirely virtually, it sort of plays into a metaphor of tearing back constraints players might encounter trying to get to the cities for the festival but now everything takes place wherever you are. So, it’s a nice way of showing off how players will be able to participate.

Take a look at the trailer below and start getting involved with the Pokémon GO events in preparation for Pokémon GO Fest 2020!