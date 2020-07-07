AMD Launches New Ryzen 3000XT Processors

AMD has officially launched its higher frequency Ryzen processors with the 3000XT family. These processors include the Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT. These increased frequencies are built for enthusiasts and gamers who want the best possible performance. These processors are available now from major retailers and start at $249. AMD has also partnered with MAINGEAR to create the new TURBO small form-factor pc. More info on this can be read here.

AMD has also announced it is adding some free games to those who purchase eligible AMD Ryzen desktop processors. Between July 7 and October 3, gamers can claim Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at launch this Holiday. The game can be claimed as late as November 7, 2020.