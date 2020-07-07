Catherine: Full Body Awakens on Switch Today

Catherine: Full Body has finally made it to the Switch, so fans can now experience the trials and troubles of Vincent Brooks on the go. This version of Atlus’ horror/dating/puzzle game features all previously released DLC as well as three new Japanese voice options for Catherine (not Katherine). These new options include the “Healing Flower” played by Kana Hanazawa, “Saucy Kouhai” played by Ayana Taketatsu and “Intelligent Beauty” played by Marina Inoue.

Catherine: Full Body is available both digitally and physically, and the physical version comes a sheep keychain for those who enjoy getting a little swag with their games. Catherine: Full Body is still available on PlayStation 4. Check out our review to see how it compares to the original.