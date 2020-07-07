Finish the Fight in Halo 3 on PC this Month

343 Industries today announced the release date for Halo 3 on PC.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC has been steadily growing over the past year. Initially launching with just Halo Reach, 343 Industries has since added Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo 2 Anniversary. Now, in just a week, the next entry joins the collection.

Taking to Twitter, 343 Industries revealed that Halo 3 arrives on PC July 14. PC players can it via Xbox Game Pass for PC, or by purchasing Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Finish the fight. Halo 3 arrives on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on July 14! https://t.co/y5NHDT1fa6 pic.twitter.com/94QIyvHY9r — Halo (@Halo) July 7, 2020

Halo 3 originally launched in 2007 for the Xbox 360 and saw players finally ‘finish the fight’ against the Covenant. It served as the perfect end to Bungie’s Halo trilogy, though the story has continued under 343 Industries. Only two titles, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4, remain missing from Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC.