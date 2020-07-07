July 2020 Nintendo Switch Online Games Mix Things Up with DKC and Wrestling Action

Since the addition of SNES Online games, we have seen the once-monthly game releases from the NES Online days slow to a crawl. Today, Nintendo announced that we’ll be getting three new games in July – with two SNES and one NES game. The biggest release here is easily Donkey Kong Country – the SNES classic that folks have wanted on the platform since day one. Despite 25 years passing since its release, it’s still a ton of fun.

Beyond DKC, there’s also Natsume Championship Wrestling – a localized version of the second All Japan Pro Wrestling game for the Super Famicom with the licensed roster changed over to a fictional roster. The Immortal comes from EA and is a 3/4 overhead isometric action RPG with cinematic battles when you encounter enemies on the battlefield. DKC is the star attraction here and makes the $20 a year Nintendo Switch Onliine membership worth it on its own for many, while NCW is a great game for wrestling fans in the proper mindset. It’s not as good as Saturday Night Slam Masters would be on the service – but it’s still a fine game.