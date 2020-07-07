Kingdoms of Amular: Re-Reckoning Launches in September, New Expansion Announced

THQ Nordic today announced a release date for Kingdoms of Amular: Re-Reckoning on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The remaster of the 2012 action-RPG officially hits all three platforms on September 8. The remaster polishes up the original experience with updated visuals, refined gameplay, and new content for players to enjoy.

However, what’s most exciting is the announcement that THQ Nordic intends on expanding the experience. The adventure continues in 2021 with Fatesworn, a brand new expansion. No details yet, but it’s great news for fans of the world and series.

Originally developed by 38 Studios and Big Huge Games, Kingdoms of Amular: Reckoning launched in 2012 to favorable reviews. Author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Ken Rolston all contributed to the project. The game was praised for its character customization, story, and gameplay systems. Despite favorable reviews, the game performed poorly commercially. As a result of that and mismanagement, 38 Studios shut down and the IP went dormant. THQ Nordic acquired the rights back in September.

Kingdoms of Amular: Re-Reckoning is out September 8 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.