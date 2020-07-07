MAINGEAR Introduces TURBO Desktop with AMD 3000XT Series

Custom PC builder MAINGEAR has announced a new small-form-factor PC with the MAINGEAR TURBO. The TURBO is a collaboration with AMD for its newly released Ryzen 3000XT processors. This small package will bring true 4K PC gaming to any player. Each TURBO is hand-crafted and mounted in a sleek chassis that features server-grade steel interior and an aluminum exterior. It also features tempered glass for the side panel and a custom dynamic fan controller that flows air upward.

“As we approach the next console generation, many gamers are looking for the best performance that their money can buy,” said Wallace Santos, founder and CEO of MAINGEAR. “The new MAINGEAR TURBO is an incredibly powerful gaming machine that can easily meet the needs of next-generation 4K and ray-traced gaming experiences at uncapped frame rates. Built from best-in-class upgradeable components and housed in a console-sized chassis engineered in-house at MAINGEAR, the TURBO is our most impressive custom system to date. There’s no better time than now to experience the versatility and freedom of PC gaming.”

The AMD Ryzen 3000XT series of desktop processors will include a higher boost frequency than the 3000X line of processors. TURBO systems can be configured with the Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 9 3900XT, or the regular line of Ryzen 3000 processors. Players also have the choice between the AMD Radeon 5700XT or the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080ti. Lastly, the TURBO comes packed with 64GB of DDR4 3600MHz RAM and a selection of ultra-fast PCIe Gen4 NVME SSDs for storage. Retail pricing for the TURBO starts off at $1,499 and is available now for purchase. Check out the specs below.

MAINGEAR TURBO Specs and Features:

Small-Form-Factor — 6.7″ x 14.4″ x 12.3″ (WxDxH)

Up to AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900XT or AMD Ryzen™ 3950X

Up to AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT or NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphic Cards

Up to 64GB of Memory

Up to 16TB of Storage Space

MAINGEAR APEX Custom Hardline Liquid Cooling

Ultra-Quiet Vertical Fan Airflow

Custom PWM Smart Fan Controller for Ultra-Quiet Cooling

MAINGEAR Redline Overclocked

Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro

MARC III Customizable Artwork or Logo

100% Zero Bloatware Guarantee