MX vs ATV All Out Kick-Up Some Dust on Switch This September

MX vs ATV will finally cross the finish line onto Nintendo Switch September 1. The off-road racing title will be bringing all the game modes enjoyed by fans playing on other platforms. These include Supercross, Nationals, Opencross, Waypoint, Freestyle and Tag modes. The Switch version of MX vs ATV All Out is features more or less the same single-player features as the other versions, but there is a slight difference when it comes to multiplayer. The Switch version still features two-player local splitscreen, but online multiplayer matches are down to eight players instead of the sixteen seen on other platforms.

It’s currently unknown whether or not the Switch version of the game will include the paid DLC which started adding tracks to the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions back in May. For those who like off-road racing games but don’t know much about the MX vs ATV series, check out our review of MX vs ATV Supercross for a rough idea of what to expect.