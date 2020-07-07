NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition Now Available

704Games and Motorsport Games have officially released the latest NASCAR Heat 5 for those who pre-ordered the Gold Edition. NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition is available today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam for $69.99. The Standard Edition will launch in a few days for $49.99. The Gold Edition includes exclusive content featuring NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart. Players can expect the Season Pass that includes four DLC packs as well as in-game cash to get a jump in Career Mode.

NASCAR Heat 5 will include 34 authentic tracks for single player, two-player split screen and online multiplayer for up to 40 players. The three major leagues of NASCAR are included from the 2020 season as well as the Xtreme Dirt Series making a return. Career Mode promises improved statistics and customization options along with online challenges and a new Testing Mode. Check out the Launch Trailer below along with new screenshots.