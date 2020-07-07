Ubisoft Teases Lineup for Sunday’s Show, Gifting Watch Dogs 2 to Viewers

This Sunday, Ubisoft will be hosting a showcase for a number of their upcoming titles called Ubisoft Forward, serving as a replacement for their traditional E3 press conference.

Sunday’s show will kick off at 11 AM PT with the pre-show, which promises news on Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and Just Dance 2020 alongside a “look at upcoming content.” The main show begins at noon PT, with the teaser below hinting at a few of the games that will share the spotlight, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape and a “few other surprises” that could be referring to previously announced titles such as Gods and Monsters, Rainbow Six: Quarantine, Skull and Bones or Beyond Good and Evil 2, as well as the usual potential for new reveals. Sunday’s festivities will be capped off with a post-show that features a “deep-dive walkthrough” of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In addition to being live streamed on a number of platforms, anyone who watches the dedicated live stream and logs on with their Uplay account anytime after the pre-show starts and before the end of the main show will receive a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on PC.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for all the latest announcements from Ubisoft.