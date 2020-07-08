A Whole Host of Physical Future Releases from Limited Run Games

With E3 dead this year all the big announcements and events have been spread out from early June through July, and probably beyond. Why do everything all at once when it’s easier to pick your own date for maximum exposure, after all? Today was Limited Run Games’ turn to hit the spotlight, running the video that in a normal non-plague year would have landed in early June. The presentation included over thirty games releasing between right this very moment and the end of the year, with a few unscheduled titles to round it out. The majority of them are published by Limited Run Games as part of their standard release cycle, while the rest are being distributed but not part of the LRG family, with publishers ranging from Devolver to DotEmu, Arcade Crew, Good Shepherd, etc. There’s a lot on the horizon and to keep things orderly the list has been put in chronological order.

July leads the list, with most everything getting a specific release date. Starting off with the Limited Run Games titles-

Papers Please, July 24, Vita

Return of the Obra Dinn, July 24, PS4 and Switch

The Mummy Demastered, July 31, PS4 and Switch

Space Channel 5: Kinda Funky News Flash, July 31, PSVR

Garou: Mark of the Wolves, unscheduled, PS4

There are a good number of distributed titles in July as well-

Kunai, available now, Switch

Ys Origin, available now, Switch

The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa, July 21, Switch

MegaDimension Neptunia VII, unscheduled, Switch

August is a little more laid back with just two titles-

Grandia HD, August 7, Switch

Mighty Gunvolt Burst, August 28, PS4 and Switch

September picks up with some old-school Shantae action, and loses any specific release dates-

A Boy and His Blob, PS4

Shantae (the original game), Gameboy Color and Switch

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge: Director’s Cut, Switch

October is small but with a huge five-game collection-

The Secret of Monkey Island Anthology, platforms TBA

Xtreme Sports, Gameboy Color and Switch

Just the one distributed title for November-

Katana Zero, Switch

The rest of the games either have a release window or nothing at all. Starting with “by year’s end”-

Castlevania: Anniversary Collection, PS4 and Switch

This one needs an explanation, so here’s what’s in it- Castlevania, Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest, Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, Super Castlevania IV, Castlevania Adventure, Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge, Castlevania Bloodlines, and Kid Dracula.

To the Moon, Switch

Towerfall Ascension, Switch

Trover Saves the Universe, Switch

And finally, the “could be any time at all, who knows?” section-

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling, PS4 and Switch

Demon Turf, Switch

PixelJunk Eden 2, Switch

Super Meat Boy Forever, PS4 and Switch

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, PS4 and Switch

And distributed titles for the same time period-

Carrion, Switch

Gris, Switch

My Friend Pedro, Switch

Observer, Switch

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, Switch

The months ahead are, if it’s not obvious, going to be crazy-busy for collectors, with a huge number of titles ranging from obvious crowd-pleasers to top-tier indie, and frequently both at the same time. Even with the volume listed here there are still plenty of gaps in the schedule from August onward, meaning that even with the occasional skip week there are a good number of surprises ahead. It may be a bank account apocalypse, but just think how nice it will make your gaming shelves look.