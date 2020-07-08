Mafia: Definitive Edition Delayed to September

Hangar 13 and 2K Games have revealed that Mafia: Definitive Edition has been delayed to September.

The full-blown remake of the original Mafia game planned to launch in August. However, due to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date has shifted by a month. Mafia: Definitive Edition now launches on September 25.

To help ease the pain of the delay, Hangar 13 intends on showing off the game later this month. On July 22, players get an extended look at the game. Expect to see gameplay and the new graphics. To wet our appetites, the studio released a 15 second teaser on Twitter.

Join us Wednesday, July 22 for the extended gameplay reveal of Mafia: Definitive Edition with insights from @Hangar13Games President Haden Blackman. Learn more: https://t.co/gWg5gZpSDn pic.twitter.com/aaRbIuYyUy — Mafia: Trilogy (@mafiagame) July 7, 2020

Mafia: Definitive Edition launches September 25 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Players can purchase it standalone, or as part of Mafia: Trilogy. Purchasing the trilogy nets players the remake as well as Mafia II and Mafia III.