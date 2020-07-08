Rocket Arena Welcomes You to the World of Crater with New Trailer

Rocket Arena was shown off after a long absence last month – and now it’s almost time to blast folks with rockets, and presumably eat a few shots as well. The EA Originals program is back with Rocket Arena – a fast-paced FPS with exotic maps and of course, rockets. You have arenas like temples, zeppelins, and even underwater warfare onboard a sub. There’s even some lunar action on the Star of Crater, with large gems throughout and on the other end of the spectrum, you have an old west-style area that includes trains that can take you out at any time. There’s even a winter wonderland with bright colors and a harsh warning to not bring snowballs to a rocket fight.

Rocket Arena will be available on the PC via Steam and Origin or on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 14. PC users may be in for a nice surprise as it only requires an i3 processor or better with 4GB of RAM and 30 GB of storage alongside a GTX 460, so it’s not really something that needs a beastly rig to run. If you enjoy brightly-colored game worlds and lots of explosions, Rocket Arena may be just what you’re looking for to scratch that FPS itch, and at only $40, it won’t break the bank to do so.