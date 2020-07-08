WWE 2K BattleGrounds Pre-Order and Release Info Announced

The mainline WWE 2K series is taking a break this year to allow for some fine-tuning, bringing us a new wrestling-themed experience in WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Inspired by NBA 2K Playgrounds, this will be a more arcade-like experience for players. Today, 2K announced quite a few details about the game’s various editions, pre-oder bonuses, and we even got some new information on the roster as well. After the initial trailer showed only a handful of superstars, the new trailer showcases a mix of legends and current roster members.

Current stars like Kofi Kingston, Samoa Joe, Kalisto, and Braun Strowman were shown off alongside legends like the Undertaker, Steve Austin, Sgt. Slaughter, Mankind and Andre the Giant. Andre is always a natural for games like this that feature exaggerated proportions since his gigantism gave him odd proportions in real-life and gave him a unique look that has been featured in not only wrestling games, but also Capcom’s lineup for over 30 years as the Andore family from Final Fight that begat Hugo from Street Fighter III were directly influenced by his unique look.

The 2K series is no stranger to mode selection and Battlegrounds will feature exhibition matches, a campaign with a unique concept involving you earning a WWE contract and going through things like bootcamp – hopefully one that goes better than Greg Gagne’s did in the AWA and fighting in places like the Everglades. No word on if WWE’s resident swamp-dweller Skinner will be featured as DLC, but “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will be. Online battles will feature King of the Battleground where four players start and four others enter later, leaving the last man standing as the winner.

Every member of the roster is based on one of five styles, with Powerhouse, Technician, High-Flyer, Brawler, and All-Rounder offered up.The game also features power-ups to keep things interesting. The standard edition will be $39.99 and includes Edge as a pre-order bonus, whlie the digital deluxe is only $10 more and gets you all of that plus Ronda Rousey, The Rock, and Steve Austin alongside some virtual currency. The game launches on September 18 for the Xbox One, PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. We at Hardcore Gamer love a great wrestling game – and arcade-style ones have been some of the best ever made. We’ll see how 2K Battlegrounds shakes out when the time comes.