Crash Bandicoot: On the Run Announced for iOS, Android Devices

King and Activision today announced a new mobile title centered around everyone’s favorite marsupial, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run.

Fresh off announcing Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, another Crash game is right around the corner. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run has been built from the ground up for iOS and Android devices. Players can experience the best the series has to offer from the last twenty years. You’ll see fan-favorite characters, bosses, moves, mischief and mayhem.

If the title didn’t give it away, One the Run is a running game where players control Crash’s path along three lanes. In the game, Dr. Neo Cortex is back, and with the help of his henchmen, aims to take control of the multiverse. It’s up to Crash and his sister Coco to put a stop to his plans. Confirmed locations so far include Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods and Bear It.

“We’re really excited to bring this well-known and much-loved franchise back to mobile,” said Stephen Jarrett, VP of Game Design at King, and Creative Lead on Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! “Our ambition is to transform the runner experience with classic Crash gameplay, while adding depth and progression through a variety of exciting features including meaningful social, crafting and base building. Drawing inspiration from Crash’s vibrant history we plan to bring back classic characters, bosses, enemies and lands and wrap them in a brand-new adventure for gamers to play on the go.”

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is available for pre-registration now on Android with iOS coming soon. Those who pre-register get access to the Blue Hyena Skin on launch day. No word yet on when the game actually launches.