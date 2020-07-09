Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Title Update 4 Now Available

Players have been anticipating the latest update to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, which brings some new monsters and some genuine updates. The two new monsters making their World debut are Alatreon, who originally featured in Monster Hunter Tri, and Frostfang Barioth who is an entirely new variant to Iceborne. Alatreon is a fierce elder dragon, capable of summoning every element in different forms while Frostfang Barioth is a chilling and terrifying icy foe who is relentless in combat. Other quality updates for Iceborne include ways to track monsters easier in the guiding lands and planned master rank layered armor in the future.

For even more info on this update and what to look forward to check out the latest developer diary below: