Nintendo Treehouse for Paper Mario Tomorrow, WayForward Announcement Coming

Nintendo is excited for the release of Paper Mario: The Origami King. So in order to get fans even more pumped up, they are hosting a Treehouse event tomorrow to show off more. That isn’t all that’s planned for the event, however, as it was revealed that WayForward will unveil a brand new title during this event. So far all we know about this title is that it is indeed a third party title, but what it will be related to will just have to wait until the official reveal.

Be sure to tune in tomorrow at 10am PT for the Treehouse and WayForward reveal tomorrow. Check out the official announcement below: