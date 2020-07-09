Razer Introduces DeathAdder V2 Mini, Mouse Grips

Razer has announced that a smaller version of its mouse line that has sold over ten million units worldwide will be available for players globally. The DeathAdder V2 Mini is an ultra lightweight mouse that checks in at just 62 grams. The mouse is also 90% of the size of the original DeathAdder V2, which will allow for a better grip of the mouse. Speaking of grip, Razer has also announced that it will be including grip tape with this mouse and will also be selling it for its other products going forward. This grip tape will be compatible with the Viper/Viper Ultimate, Basilisk Ultimate/V2/X Hyperspeed, DeathAdder V2 and the Viper Mini.

The grip tape will be anti-slip with a self-adhesive design. It will also be pre-cut and specific to each model of mouse. This tape is available as of today for $9.99. As for the DeathAdder V2 Mini, it’s also available as of today for $49.99. The mouse includes an 8500 DPI sensor, Razer Optical Mouse Switches that allow for 70 million clicks, six programmable buttons, RGB for up to 16.8 million colors, an onboard memory profile and a Razer SpeedFlex Cable.