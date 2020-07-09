Superhot: Mind Control Delete Release Date, Free Upgrade Details Announced

It’s hard to believe that it’s been four years since the original SUPERHOT was released. Even now, it remains something that feels completely different thanks to nothing else replicating its concept. The move to VR for it also helped the immersion level, and made judging distance easier to do. Today, the third SUPERHOT adventure was revealed. The series has gone from a sleeper hit to a VR delight, and the devs are celebrating by giving the game away to anyone who owns SUPERHOT on various platforms. SUPERHOT MIND CONTROL DELETE launches on July 16, and buying the core game before that date entitles you to get MCD for free.

If you bought it on PS4, Steam, GOG, or EGS, you will get it added to your library within a few days after the 7/16 launch. On the Xbox One side, you’ll get a system message with a voucher for a free copy of the game. If you bought it for other platforms, then you just e-mail the devs and they’ll send you a DRM-free copy of the game for PC. This is a pretty unprecedented way to provide long-term value for a single game purchase and something that’s good to see in an era that is often consumed by microtransactions and getting every last penny out of consumers as is possible.

If you want to ge the game DRM-free for PC, then GOG has you covered. The game is on a massive sale, taking it down to $9.99 with a 60% discount. MIND CONTROL DELETE also has its own page with some additional screens of this game’s content. GOG’s DRM-free option still allows you to launch the game with Steam if you’d like, or you can use the GOG Galaxy launcher for it or even games in your Steam library if you so desire.