The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Begins Its Trials on Halloween

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is no longer aiming for a Summer 2020 release date. Instead, Supermassive Games’ cinematic anthology will begin spinning its tale on October 30. A new trailer was released alongside the announcement, showcasing a few new snippets of footage to give fans a slightly better idea of will be going on in the not-so-sleepy town of Little Hope.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will be launching with three different modes. The first is the single-player “Theatrical Cut,” followed by the two-player online “Shared Story” and the two to five player, local “Movie Night” mode. The game will also eventually get a “Curator’s Cut” which will add extra scenes and new playable characters to the existing story. This mode will be made available early to fans to choose to pre-order the game.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 30. Be sure to check out our review of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan for a comprehensive idea of what to expect in the sequel.