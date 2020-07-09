The Last of Us Part II Tops June’s PlayStation Store Download Charts

Naughty Dog’s sequel to their widely-acclaimed post-apocalyptic adventure finally released last month, and managed to sell over four million copies in its first three days alone.

Those impressive sale numbers are also reflected in the charts Sony has released for June’s most downloaded PlayStation Store games, with The Last of Us Part II unsurprisingly reaching the top spot. The bigger surprise is the lack of 2020 titles in the top ten for the past month, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Grand Theft Auto V in the second and third spots respectively, and Minecraft Dungeons being the only other current year representative in eighth, even behind the original Minecraft which appeared in fifth.

Head here to see the full PlayStation Store charts for June, and be sure to check out our reviews for the above games by clicking their respective titles.