Zoids Wild: Beast Unleashed Crashing onto Switch this Fall

Zoids’ history dates all the way back to 1982 where it began under the name Mehcabonica. Although the series has managed to see multiple video games over the years, there aren’t very many that hit the west. Fortunately that’s changing with the brand new announcement of Zoids Wild: Beast Unleashed coming to Switch this year. The brand new Zoids title is planned to launch on October 16, and will have players going one on one against other Zoids in intense mecha-animal battles.

Zoids Wild: Beast Unleashed launches on October 16. Check out the announcement trailer below: