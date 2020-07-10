Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia Unveiled for Nintendo Switch

Those who enjoyed watching Saturday morning cartoons in the early 2000s is possibly familiar with the Bakugan anime series. What followed was a toy game and today a reveal for an upcoming Switch title later this year. During Nintendo’s Treehouse stream Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia was revealed and showcased some the first gameplay for fans to look forward to. The monster collecting game will allow players to find 81 different Bakugan to fight against others in this adventure title.

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia launches for Nintendo Switch on November 3. Check out the reveal trailer below: