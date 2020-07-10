Blightbound Crawls to Early Access this Month

Devolver Digital and Ronimo Games have announced that their co-op dungeon crawler brings its thrills to Steam Early Access soon. Grab your trusty sidekicks and face the abominations of the Blight–a mysterious and corrupting fog that enshrouds the land.

Featuring an ever-expanding repertoire of dungeons, heroes will need to go out in search of loot to craft and improve each hero. Build out your refuge atop a mountain by recruiting new artisans to craft new items. Battle with distinct classes that reward effective team play. The world of Blightbound awaits as it launches on Early Access for Steam on July 29.