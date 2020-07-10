Crysis Remastered Launches on Switch this Month

Despite being delayed on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Crysis Remastered will still launch July 23 on Switch.

Crytek’s last minute decision to delay Crysis Remastered was supposed to affect all platforms. However, that’s not the case after all. The Switch version of Crysis Remastered launches on the game’s original release date, July 23.

It’s a shocking turnaround considering the Switch version was included as part of the delay. Crytek has since uploaded new images and gameplay of the Switch version to the official Crysis website. They have yet to release a trailer for any version of the game.

Crysis Remastered launches July 23 on Switch. Still no word on when it launches on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.