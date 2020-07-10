Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Announces Console Retail Versions

XSEED Games is looking to spice up their upcoming rice farming sim, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin with special editions. The side-scrolling adventure will have “Divine Editions” of the title available for console at launch. Releasing for both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, these editions retail at $59.99 and will be available for pre-order soon on the XSEED store.

The special Divine Edition features custom out box artwork, an included artbook with over 130 pages of illustrations, the full OST of 42 songs on 3 CDs, and a special Japanese charm to being gamers good luck. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin will launch in 2020.