Ubisoft Forward Sale Live on Uplay Through July 20

This Sunday, Ubisoft will be hosting a showcase for their upcoming titles called Ubisoft Forward, which will provide new reveals and updates on Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the recently leaked Far Cry 6 and much more.

To prepare for the big news to come, the French publisher has launched a massive sale over on Uplay, offering up to 85 percent off of many of their digital PC titles. The Ubisoft Forward sale, which can be viewed here, will run until July 20, but those who make any purchases before July 13 and use the code “UBIFORWARD” will save an additional twenty percent off of their entire basket. Although many of the deals available are worth checking out, fans may want to hold off on grabbing Watch Dogs 2, since Ubisoft will be offering it for free to viewers on Sunday who connect their Uplay account and check out the Ubisoft Forward event live.

Ubisoft Forward will be live on Sunday at 12 PM PT, with a pre-show at 11 AM.