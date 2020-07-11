A New Look at a Broken Earth in Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass Trailer

Nineteen years ago and five thousand years ago, Serious Sam Stone landed in ancient Egypt. He’d fought his way through the forces of the invading uber-baddy Mental to to time travel to the past in an attempt to change it, preventing the destruction of Earth. The events showing the quest for the time machine were told in Serious Sam 3: BFE, and now Serious Sam 4 goes even further back in Sam’s story to show the early days of Mental’s invasion. Earth is still in one piece but things are looking desperate, and Sam is ready to blast his way through every square inch of the planet to turn Mental’s endless forces into bloody chunks. Rockets, lasers, miniguns, grenade launchers, assault rifles, and every other possible armament get a full workout, putting a significant dent in Earth’s supply of ammo to eviscerate the freakshow of Mental’s hordes.

Like the previous games in the series, Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass is going to be a pure action shooter, but more epic in scope than ever before thanks to multi-thousand-unit battles. While those aren’t shown off in the new trailer, it does feature a whole lot of explosions plus narration by a Sam Stone who’s grown beyond the Duke-inspired one-liners. Plus there’s not a grain of sand in sight, so just maybe we’ve seen the last of the desert. Give the new trailer a look, because the “some time in August” return of Serious Sam isn’t that far away.