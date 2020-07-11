Celebrate Summer with Overcooked 2’s Free DLC Sun’s Out, Buns Out

The hottest season of the year is already well underway, and Team17 is looking to bring some of the highlights of the next couple months to their chaotic co-op cooking game.

Nearly two years after the game’s original launch, owners of Overcooked 2 will be able to download the game’s latest free DLC, fittingly titled “Sun’s Out, Buns Out.” Featuring two new playable dog chefs, five new kitchens, and a variety of new summer-themed recipes, the update is already available for PC owners, and will be making its way onto PS4, Xbox One and Switch on July 16.

For more on Overcooked 2, be sure to check out our original review of the game.