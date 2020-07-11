Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Arrives August 4

The wacky antics of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout were shown off a bit more in the latest trailer from Devolver Digital’s stream. There was also a release date reveal of August 4 which isn’t too far off.

Fall Guys pits dozens and dozens of players against each other in various mini games with battle royale stakes. The last Fall Guy standing is the winner but it could take some teamwork to earn a victory. The latest video revealed other outfits you will be able to wear during the action.

Check out more information about Fall Guys on the official website and look for it to launch on PS4 and PC next month.