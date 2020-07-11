Olija Available Soon for Switch and Steam

During the Devolver Digital presentation Skeleton Crew’s new title, Olija, was revealed to be available soon. It has a blend of retro graphics with smooth combat and platforming levels.

You take on the role of Faraday who obtains a powerful harpoon relic which can be flung at enemies or allow you to grapple them. There are a variety of threats that forces you to adapt your fighting style to overcome. There are also legendary hats providing you with unique powers which adds a bit of RPG to the title.

Watch more in the trailer below and look for Olija to arrive on Switch and Steam soon. The official website lists PS4 and Xbox One as well but no mention yet on a release.