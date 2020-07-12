Brawlhalla Coming to Mobile Next Month, Remains Free-to-Play

First released in late 2017, Brawlhalla has proven to have staying power, with a port to Xbox One and Switch a year later and millions of players battling it out across the consoles. The free-to-play fighting game has had cross-play since October and with so many players and platforms in play, a mobile release has been inevitable. During their Ubisoft Forward event, the publisher announced the game will be coming to iOS and Android on August 6. Remaining free-to-play, players can select from fifty unique Legends and counting and take part in single-player, co-op and online competitions. While Ubisoft Legends like Rayman and Jaeyun are sure to attract players, there are also “Epic Crossovers” including characters from Ben 10 and Adventure Time.

Check out the reveal trailer below: